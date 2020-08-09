BAND Token is Now Available for Trading on Huobi Global

Band Protocol, the cross-chain information oracle platform, stated that its token BAND has actually been noted on Huobi Global exchange.

The business clarified in a news release on its blog site that trading on BAND token will begin on August10 Huobi will support BAND/ U.S. dollar, BAND/ BTC and BAND/ ETH trading sets.

Regarding deposits, the business mentioned that they will be available from August 9 and for withdrawals, they will be available from August 10.

The business kept in mind that at present, withdrawals and deposits will be restricted just to BAND- mainnet coins which the time for opening and withdrawing BAND- ERC20 coins will be informed later on with another statement.

It is worth keeping in mind that BAND token listing on Coinbase Pro was revealed on August 5th, with transfers to start on August10 Accepting transfers will be throughout service hours, Pacific Time, and restricted to all jurisdictions supported by Coinbase, other than New York State.

Last month, Band revealed a collaboration with South Korea’s ICON blockchain network.