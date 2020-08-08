Band Protocol price goes up by 21%, approaches $10

Band Protocol saw rather unimpressive efficiency following its launch.

After 6 months, it began seeing its very first development, which was interrupted by March crash.

Ever ever since, the coin has actually been seeing one significant rise after another, disrupted by brief corrections.

Band Protocol (BAND) is a fairly young coin that was just introduced in mid-September2019 The coin is not even a years of age, however its price efficiency in the last couple of months has actually impressed numerous. Its price efficiency in the last 5 days, on the other hand, has actually impressed everybody.

BAND efficiency after launch

Back when it was introduced, BAND price was rather low, sitting at $0.619 But, rather of growing, its price kept decreasing for months, ultimately striking its bottom at $0.22 around January 1st of this year.

Following that, the coin began seeing a small healing which ultimately permitted it to begin growing along with the remainder of the crypto market throughout the February rally. But, the development was rather sluggish and it just took it back to $0.6 prior to the price crashed when again due to coronavirus worries.

As an outcome, Band Protocol’s price when again discovered itself nearing the bottom, although this time, it stopped at $0.3.





As numerous keep in mind, after the March crash, a duration of healing happened. The healing permitted numerous coins to return to their previous levels, and some even handled to ride everything the method to a brand-new all-time high (ATH). BAND was among them, and the coin kept reaching greater and greater up with every tip of a rally that emerged over the previous 4 months.

BAND price rises

Band Protocol began seeing a healing around March 26 th, and it never ever truly stopped ever since.

The coin rose throughout April, striking $1.25 by May second. After a little correction, it began rising once again, and it breached this level with ease, striking a brand-new peak at $1.88 by June fourth.

Again, a correction followed, however this time, financiers began seeing BAND as an exceptional chance. As they hurried to purchase BAND, the coin increased, going from $1.13 on July sixth to $4,8 by July 20 th.





What followed was yet another price rejection that triggered a correction to $3.45, which is where the coin rested on July 27 th. Ever ever since, BAND has actually been rising up, more than doubling its price from its last peak. At the minute, the coin sits at $9.67, with $10 being its next huge obstacle.

Conclusion

BAND has actually seen enormous price development over the previous a number of months, however even that was eclipsed by its rise in the last couple of days. Right now, it rises by 20%, without any indicator how far it may reach this time.