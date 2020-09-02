Band Protocol CEO says that a single Chainlink data request costs $450

Band is among Chianlink’s primary rivals in the oracle area that is based upon Cosmos innovation. In a current Cointelegraph interview, Soravis Srinawakoon, the CEO of Band Protocol, stated:

“If you look at Chainlink, one data request right now can take almost $450 because someone needs to submit the request data to ask for the data. Let’s say 20 data providers need to receive that, respond to that with 20 transactions, and then the aggregation contract to do all the computation before returning the final result, all of these require a lot of gas.”

Srinawakoon likewise supplied a link to Chainlink’s Ethereum (ETH) agreement to support his claim. If we analyze a more current interaction with the exact same agreement, the expense seems even greater– $563.74. We asked Chainlink to react to these claims, their representative informed Cointelegraph:

The links do not referral a request from a user that is attempting to gain access to a feed. These are the total costs for several oracle nodes making a feed upgrade that is shared by lots of users, throughout an exceptionally high gas cost duration that is special and irregular.

They likewise included that this shows that Chainlink has the ability to run effectively “even in times of high gas costs and high gas fee spikes” and “we are currently completing <...> implementation of Threshold signatures. This solution reduces certain costs for securely running an oracle network by as much as 1500X.”

Srinawakoon thinks that low costs is just one of the benefits that Band holds over its primary rival, in addition keeping in mind higher interoperability (he pointed out that Band oracles are currently readily available on Waves, TRON (TRX) and ICON) and decentralization.

Srinawakoon stated that decentralized rewards are developed into Band at the protocol layer. Data suppliers need to stake Band tokens (they are presently staking $500-600 million worth of tokens according to him), which likewise indicates that if they misbehave, they might be penalized economically. This resembles the method oracles developed by EMURGO and ERGO for the Cardano environment function.

Srinawakoon confessed that up previously, Chainlink has actually been controling the Ethereruem environment, however stated that this will alter:

“And if you look at Band before, we actually were quite weak in the Ethereum ecosystem because Chainlink has been dominating in that space. <...> I think this is going to mark the beginning of us really going into the Ethereum ecosystem, and we’ve been working with a lot of these major DeFi on top of Ethereum as well.”

A Chainlink representative informed Cointelegraph that there are extensive factors for why Band has actually not delighted in a comparable level of success on the Ethereum network:

In contrast to Band, it is likewise essential to keep in mind that their circumstances on Ethereum had up to 5 days without a rate data upgrade, suggesting that the data was precariously out of sync with truth. This is among the several reasons that while they were on Ethereum, there wasn’t a single live user that wanted to connect their security to Band’s oracles on the Ethereum network.

The DeFi area has actually grown by leaps and bounds this year, pressing the rate of Ether and producing need for oracalized data suppliers like Chainlink andBand Yet, as Ethereum gas costs increase, the competitors in between oracle suppliers is warming up also.