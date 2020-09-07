Band keeps music alive for Miami seniors during pandemic

Since June, the non-profit has traveled around metro Miami putting on socially distanced concerts for low-income seniors.

“We are coming together to show them they are loved, and we are here for them,” she says.

Lopez, a Cuban immigrant, grew up in a musical household understanding the impact music can have on people.

“Music really saves us all at some point in our lives,” she says. Research has shown that people who dance or attend concerts and musicals report more happiness. Algo Nuevo was formed in 1994 and Lopez made it a non-profit in 2003 to bring some musical therapy to the aging population. The band’s main objective was to keep Latin folklore alive. The group did so by coordinating with communities and retirement homes all over South Florida to take older adults to their events to enjoy a live show at no charge. Then the coronavirus hit. “Because we cater to such a sensitive community, they were unable to leave their homes,” says Lopez. Lopez, 69-years-old herself, fell into a deep depression. “I knew I wasn’t alone,” she says. For many seniors , Covid-19 has taken a particular mental and emotional toll. “Our families and friends can’t visit us, and hearing all this news makes us feel helpless,” Lopez tells CNN. “My daughter came home and spent some time with me, she really pushed me to figure out how to still do what I do, which was very needed.” So, Lopez rounded up her band and began setting up outdoor concerts throughout Miami’s heavily populated senior…

Read The Full Article