Banal political figures like Mike Pompeo are far more dangerous to democracy than you think

Mike Pompeo appeared a wierd match for a Washington administration full of old-fashioned grifters and con artists. Though the US secretary of state shared along with his boss, Donald Trump, a previous as a failed businessman, he additionally graduated first in his class from the elite West Point army academy, served within the armed forces, and was beforehand elected as a member of Congress.

Brittle, thin-skinned and bombastic, for a while it appeared he was minimize from the identical material as his protege Brian Hook, the administration’s shrill assault canine on Iran coverage, or the hawkish former nationwide safety advisor John Bolton. Many within the Beltway thought the 56-year-old evangelical Christian was keen to stroke Trump’s ego and tolerate the smug ignorance of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to obtain coverage objectives cherished by the American proper. Those embody stirring up a gratuitous confrontation with China, toppling the regime in Tehran, ripping up international treaties and different boiler plate, hardline insurance policies peddled by like-minded ideologues at conservative establishments similar to The Heritage Foundation.

But following revelations which have emerged after Pompeo pushed Trump into firing the State Department’s inspector normal Steve Linick, it seems these “ideas” have been fairly probably a method to an finish.





The Trump administration fired Linick on a Friday evening Washington time, apparently unaware that, in a world 24-hour information cycle fuelled by Twitter, it’s not attainable to bury dangerous or embarrassing information simply by releasing it on the finish of the week – particularly when the story entails somebody as poisonous, at residence and overseas, as Pompeo.

The leaks started instantly. There had lengthy been tales about how Pompeo had used State Department-funded journeys to Kansas to promote a attainable Senatorial run. But now got here tales about Pompeo’s opulence. They included his allegedly utilizing State Department safety and different officers to run private errands like choosing up Chinese meals or dry cleansing, and taking the Pompeos’ canine, Sherman, to the hairdresser.

Trump defended Pompeo, saying that maybe he was too “busy” to do his personal private chores so had to use taxpayer funded authorities officers as his private valets. “Maybe he’s negotiating with Kim Jong Un, OK, about nuclear weapons,” he stated.

Then got here revelations that maybe Pompeo grew to become ruffled after he discovered that Linick was investigating him for a sequence of unique events he was holding. His so-called “Madison dinners” used taxpayer assets to construct up his personal non-public community amongst a slim band of far-right oligarchs, celebrities and politicians.

To many diplomats within the US and overseas who nervous that Pompeo would gin up one other struggle within the Middle East, or foment a disaster with China, the dinners should come as a aid. They recommend that maybe Pompeo was no maniacal ideologue however a usually formidable and crassly corrupt fixture within the Trump kakistocracy, unable or unwilling to distinguish between his private pursuits and people of the general public.

But in some ways, the worst of Pompeo’s lately revealed alleged misdeeds was the information that he was being probed for allegedly violating US regulation by fast-tracking billions of {dollars} in arms gross sales to Saudi Arabia over the objections of elected officers.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers wished to evaluate the gross sales in mild of the 2018 homicide of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by the hands of brokers from the courtroom of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and alleged Saudi struggle crimes in Yemen. But Pompeo, it emerged, had short-circuited the conventional evaluate course of for such weaponry through the use of a provision that may be invoked in case of dire emergencies.

Despite deep scepticism by lawmakers from each his Republican Party and the opposition Democrats, Pompeo conjured up an imminent risk posed by Iran to justify the fast-tracking of the gross sales — although a few of the weapons weren’t even due to be delivered in more than a 12 months.

Most alarming is the chance Pompeo could have sided with a controversial overseas energy, with whom he often speaks, to circumvent his personal nation’s elected officers and undermine its democratic processes.

Given what we find out about Trump and his open collusion with Russia to undermine American elections, Pompeo’s favour to Prince Mohammed suggests he has at all times been the right match for this administration. But it additionally highlights the deep risk such banal figures pose to democratic norms.