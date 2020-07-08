BAME coaches are ready, they just need to be given a chance, says Gifton Noel Williams | Football News



















2:44



Gifton Noel Williams has told Sky Sports News that he believes he’s got been over looked for jobs because of his race

Gifton Noel Williams has told Sky Sports News that he believes he’s got been over looked for jobs because of his race

Gifton Noel Williams believes there are increasing numbers of BAME coaches ready to step into professional clubs, only if they could be given the chance.

Noel Williams, who played in the Premier League for Watford and finished his playing career in america, is a coach educator for the PFA but believes he’s got been over looked for coaching roles in the united kingdom because of his race.

The 40-year-old from London does see things beginning to start, but insists there needs to be more BAME representation all through recruitment to ensure that people are not rejected based on how they look.

“I think people just want to be seen,” he told Sky Sports News. “If I choose an interview, and prosper, but they don’t want to give me the task right now, that’s okay because I have a relationship together now.

“So the next time a job becomes available they may possibly phone me and say, ‘you interviewed well last time but I did not think you’re ready or experienced enough’, now you have the ability, I want to give you a job. If you’re not getting an interview in the first place, how are you going to get that interview experience?

“I just think we need more BAME decision-makers; individuals who look like myself in decision-making positions. Then when a person comes to interview, a judgement will be based strictly on who’s best for the job, and colour, race, my hair, whatever I look like, won’t be a topic, since the boards will be a little bit more diverse.

Gifton Noel Williams played for Watford in the Premier League

“In 2014-15, 25 % of our [coaching] courses were filled up with BAME coaches. When I was playing there was not many BAME coaches to choose from, presently there are so many. There’s not a shortage.

“There’s a shortage of awareness and opportunity, so when they start I think we shall start to notice more coming through. When you look at the quality of these players that played the game, once you talk to them they have good knowledge. They just have not had the possibility yet to give people their knowledge.

“There are little things [happening] right now behind the scenes, that the PFA are doing, such as for example a bursary scheme, that will give BAME coaches a chance to go into a professional environment and gain experience. That will give six people a chance. It’s only six coaches but it’s a start. I prefer the recruitment code that’s coming in too. That’s a good thing aswell.”

Noel Williams also played for Stoke, Burnley and Brighton in the Championship before spells in Spain after which across the Atlantic, where that he was first given access to learn how to coach.

Noel Williams played for Brighton, Stoke and Burnley in the Championship

But he’s got only worked at non-league level in the UK and says he has seen younger people with less experience given roles in front of him.

“If I’m honest, I actually do [think my experiences have been affected by my race],” he said. “When you’re a player, it’s different. The generation before us fought that battle, so when a player it’s quite even. If you try the academies there is a big amount of BAME players.

“But I think it’s still there – the blatant and unconscious bias. There isn’t a large amount of transparency in how they’re recruiting. I’m not asking anyone to give me a job. I’m just asking to be given a chance and, if you were to think I’m sufficient, give me the job.

“That’s been my biggest problem. You go for interviews and you discover a young 23-year-old that just arrived of university has got the job. Fair play to see your face. I’m maybe not bitter about any of it. But I’m much older, I’ve got experience of life, I’ve played football and I’ve got my coaching badges.

“I’m not just an ex-footballer saying I deserve a job because I played football. I’ve coached all the way up to men’s football and done my hard work behind the scenes. So I just feel there are jobs out there I could get, but I’m not getting the opportunity.”