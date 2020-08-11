Bamboo Weighted Blanket & Cover, 20lbs 60″x80″ for Individual Between 190-240 lbs, 100% Natural Bamboo Viscose, Hypoallergenic Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads Fits Full Size Bed, White



Price: $33.00 - $29.00

(as of Aug 11,2020 05:17:08 UTC – Details)



iBamboo Cooling Weighted Blanket & Cover, 100% Natural Bamboo Viscose, 20lbs 60″x80″ for Individual Between 190-240 lbs, Hypoallergenic Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads Fits Full Size Bed, White

Cooling Weighted Blanket & Cover – iBamboo weighted blanket comes with a duvet cover, both made from 100% natural bamboo viscose. The breathable SMART Fabric and Moisture Wicking Management for year round comfort enabling hot sleepers to stay drier and cooler, cool sleepers to stay cozy. Cold to the touch bamboo fabric and glass beads features high specific heat capacity which will keep you cool through the night. Perfect for hot sleepers!

Weight & Size – 20 lbs blanket is suitable for 190-240 lbs individual, 60″x80″ fits full size bed. When using with children or seniors, ensure the individual has enough strength to move the blanket off themselves if necessary.

Design – Comparing to ordinary weighted blanket, we use a large number of small and uniform diamond shapes to distribute the weight evenly. And there are two extra layer of durable & breathable cotton fabric between the bamboo face and the thin polyfill to avoid the heavy blanket falling apart, maximize the durability of your precious weighted blanket and this way insure leaking beads risk free for years to come.

3-Years Warranty – Each blanket will be packed with a well-designed high-quality bag, it is very solid and nice for oneself use or as gifts to send to your friends. 100% Customers Satisfaction is guaranteed.In 3 years, if any problem happens, please feel free to contact us.