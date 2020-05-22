Baltimore to Trump: ‘Stay at home!’ during coronavirus lockdown Memorial Day weekend

The mayor of Baltimore has urged Donald Trump to cancel his Memorial Day journey to town because the president lashed out at Michigan’s legal professional common for threatening authorized motion over his unmasked journey to the Ford manufacturing unit.

Mayor Bernard Young issued a press release to Twitter on Thursday night time saying the president’s non-essential journey “sends the wrong message”.

“Stay at home!” he Tweeted.

Mr Bernard wrote in a press release that Baltimore can be ready for the president’s deliberate journey to Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine to rejoice Memorial Day.

“I wish that the president, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend,” he mentioned.

“In addition to the president sending a conflicting message to our residents, his visit, requires personnel and equipment, and has a price tag that our city, which is still dealing with the loss of roughly $20 million in revenue per month, simply can’t afford to shoulder.”





Mr Trump is at present locked in a feud over his newest journey to Michigan on Thursday when he visited the Ford manufacturing unit with out carrying a masks, main the state’s legal professional common Dana Nessel to say the president wasn’t welcome again.

Ms Nessel threatened authorized motion towards Ford for permitting the president to enter their amenities with out carrying a masks, though Mr Trump maintains he did put on a masks for parts of the go to.

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules, and I have to say, this is no joke,” Ms Nessel informed CNN.

In a tweetstorm on Thursday night time, Mr Trump mentioned “wacky do nothing” Ms Nessel should not take her “anger and stupidity” out on Ford or they could go away the state.



