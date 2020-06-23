Baltimore restaurant Ouzo Bay denied service to a Black boy for his clothes. A White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed

On Monday, Marcia Grant, the boy’s mother, posted videos to her social media marketing channels of the Ouzo Bay restaurant denying her and her son service because that he was wearing athletic shorts.

“So we want to eat and they’re telling me my son can’t eat here because there’s no athletic wear. He’s 9. And there’s kids out there with tennis shoes on,” Grant can be heard saying in the video, which shows her son wearing black athletic shoes, athletic shorts and a t-shirt.

“Unfortunately, we do have a dress code,” the restaurant employee says as that he suggests that the boy possibly change into “nonathletic shorts.”

Grant then turns the camera to outside the restaurant where a White boy, who, according to Grant, “just ate here,” is visible wearing athletic shoes and a t-shirt. The employee continues to say that centered on what his boss told them while tennis shoes are allowed, athletic shorts and shirts are not, and that he claims that the White boy’s shirt isn’t what the restaurant would classify as an athletic shirt.