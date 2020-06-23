Baltimore Restaurant Apologizes for Shocking Discrimination Against Black Family

A Baltimore restaurant is apologizing to an African-American lady and her son, who have been clearly the victims of discrimination when the supervisor refused to seat them … for causes that made no sense.

Black little one denied entry to Atlas Restaurant in Baltimore, Ouzo Bay location. Child was denied entry for “dress code” whereas mom factors out different little one with identical apparel on.. pic.twitter.com/FPrlYoYast — ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) June 23, 2020

@OnlyInLVNV

The Atlas Restaurant Group was reacting to cellular phone video shot by Marcia Grant as they tried to get a desk on the Ouzo Bay restaurant. You hear the supervisor inform them they can not be seated as a result of her son’s wardrobe violated the restaurant’s gown code.

Here’s the issue … there was one other little one within the restaurant — a white little one — who was allowed in and he was dressed nearly identically to Marcia’s son.

The supervisor was unmoved, however unable to elucidate the completely different remedy.

Atlas Restaurant Group stated they have been “sickened,” adding, “While gown codes throughout Atlas properties are the results of ongoing enter from clients, under no circumstances are they supposed to be discriminatory.” Atlas now says kids underneath 12 accompanied by a guardian will now not be topic to a gown code.