Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Goba has died

He was 14.
“Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew him and hope to everyone who heard his story. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” Hogan stated on Twitter.
The teenager, who was a routine caller to Baltimore sports radio stations, was welcomed to reveal the choice after hiring to sports station 98 Rock in April 2019 to talk about the draft.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was likewise on the line and welcomed Gaba to reveal the group’s fourth-round draft choice later on that week. Harbaugh assured to roll out the red carpet for the superfan.
“What? Really? I’ve never done that before,” Gaba stated with a huge smile on his face. “I would like to do that, yeah.”
“Thank you for everything, Mo. Rest In Peace,” the group composed on Twitter, along with a graphic made from numerous images of Gaba and employee.
The Baltimore Orioles likewise tweeted about Gaba’s death, composing, “Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and contagious laughter with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget.”