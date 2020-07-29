Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Gaba has died

He was 14.
“Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew him and hope to everyone who heard his story. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” Hogan said on Twitter.
The teen, who was a regular caller to Baltimore sports radio stations, was invited to announce the pick after calling in to sports station 98 Rock in April 2019 to discuss the draft.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was also on the line and invited Gaba to announce the team’s fourth-round draft pick later that week. Harbaugh promised to roll out the red carpet for the superfan.
“What? Really? I’ve never done that before,” Gaba said with a big smile on his face. “I would like to do that, yeah.”
“Thank you for everything, Mo. Rest In Peace,” the team wrote on Twitter, alongside a graphic made of multiple photos of Gaba and team members.
CORRECTION: This piece has been updated to correct the spelling of Gaba’s name in the headline