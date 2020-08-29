Baltimore Ravens should replace Earl Thomas with Jadeveon Clowney

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Jadeveon Clowney # 90 of the Seattle Seahawks commemorates success after his groups win versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff video game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Ravens should utilize offered cap area for Jadeveon Clowney.

Sometimes the pieces simply form, which appears to be the case for the Baltimore Ravens and totally free representative edge rush Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney was traded by Houston to Seattle prior to the 2019 season and after having a quite good season he ended up being a complimentary representative. He believed it would be a profitable endeavor, however Clowney stays anonymous and there appears to be little motion on that altering.

Enter: The Ravens.

Baltimore launched security Earl Thomas recently after he entered an on-field altercation with colleagueChuck Clark Thomas, who was considered as an experienced management finalizing back in 2019, leaves an entire on the Ravens defense that might be plugged by Clowney, therefore ending his offseason-long joblessness streak.

Baltimore Ravens reports: Signing Jadeveon Clowney is a no-brainer

With Thomas gone, the Ravens have actually right away opened $6 countless cap area which, …