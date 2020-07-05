Baltimore protesters toppled a Christopher Columbus statue and threw it in a harbor

Louis Krauss, who shared video of the toppling, said there have been at least 300 people gathered at the scene.
“After it toppled over the statue broke into several pieces, which were then dragged across the plaza and dumped into the Inner Harbor,” Krauss told CNN.
The statue has stood by Little Italy for significantly more than 30 years and could be the latest ahead down in recent weeks amid protests. Both crowds of demonstrators and local orders have removed other tributes to Columbus, Confederate leaders and other controversial figures representing racist areas of America’s history.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said in a statement he’d previously suggested the statue be removed, according to WBAL
.
“I support Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous community,” the statement said. “I cannot, however, support Columbus.”
CNN has reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment.
On Wednesday, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, invoked his emergency powers
to get rid of multiple Confederate monuments through the entire city, including a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Last month, a judge ordered the removal of a Confederate monument
in an Atlanta suburb.
In other parts of the country, controversial symbols were toppled by protesters, including a group in Portland, Oregon, who pulled down a statue of George Washington
last month and set its head on fire. In Richmond, Virginia, crowds took down the statue Jefferson Davis
, the president of the Confederacy, a day after toppling a Columbus statue.
CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Alta Spells contributed to this report.