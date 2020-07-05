Baltimore protesters toppled a Christopher Columbus statue and threw it in a harbor

Louis Krauss, who shared video of the toppling, said there have been at least 300 people gathered at the scene.

“After it toppled over the statue broke into several pieces, which were then dragged across the plaza and dumped into the Inner Harbor,” Krauss told CNN.

The statue has stood by Little Italy for significantly more than 30 years and could be the latest ahead down in recent weeks amid protests. Both crowds of demonstrators and local orders have removed other tributes to Columbus, Confederate leaders and other controversial figures representing racist areas of America’s history.