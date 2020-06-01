Baltimore Officer Knocks Woman Out Cold After She Smacked Fellow Cop



A cop in Baltimore acquired a bit of greater than handsy with a girl after she began smacking round considered one of his fellow officers … leaving the girl out chilly on the road.

The wild incident went down when the girl argued with a cop Friday night time as officers gave the impression to be clearing visitors or doing protest crowd management. She was clearly fed up with speaking, and circled and straight-up smacked the cop laborious throughout the face, which he simply took at first.

Then, she wound up for a second go and unleashes … this time touchdown a punch. That’s when his cop buddy, standing behind her, lets his personal palms fly, hanging her within the face and knocking her out chilly. Both the girl and the cop who hit her are black.

As she lays immobile on the street … bystanders who noticed the incident began surrounding the cops, calling out the officer who hit her. More cops rapidly responded and arrange a fringe to dam off the gang.

The girl was ultimately cuffed and arrested, and police say she was taken to a hospital for remedy.