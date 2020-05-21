Baltimore mayor to Trump: Don’t visit our city during coronavirus stay-at-home order

On Monday, Trump is slated to visit the Fort McHe nry National Monument and also Historic Shrine, which is shut to the general public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish that the President, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend,” Young, a Democrat, stated in a declaration. “That President Trump is making a decision to seek unimportant traveling sends out the incorrect message to our locals, a lot of whom have actually been overmuch affected by the COVID-19 infection.”

The price for the visit in regards to safety and security and also employees will certainly hinder the city, which is currently encountering earnings losses of $20 million monthly amidst service closures and also a broken economic climate, Young stated.

Fort McHe nry was the website of the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812 that influenced Francis Scott Key to pen the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A representative for MarylandGov Larry Hogan, a Republican that has actually encountered Trump over his feedback to the pandemic, informed the Baltimore Sun that they are “recognized that the head of state and also very first woman have actually picked to invest Memorial Day at Fort McHe nry. Although Marylanders are motivated not to collect in lots this year– currently even more than ever before– it is very important to review the American heroes that compromised their lives for our flexibility.”

Hogan will certainly not exist during the visit, deciding to hang out with his household rather. Young will certainly not be participating in, either.

Trump has actually combated with the city in the past. He called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” during a fight with the late Democrat Rep Elijah Cummings, that stood for a section of the city for greater than 20 years.