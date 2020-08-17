Baltimore Explosion Victims’ Families Need Help With Funeral Costs – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The families of the Baltimore explosion victims need assist with funeral costs.

At an interview Monday early morning, the families of Joseph Graham and Lonnie Herriott requested help for funeral costs at the Empowerment Temple AME.

The church stated they are paying a significant quantity of the funeral costs of the 20-year-old Morgan State trainee Graham and 61-year-old Herriott, however that they need more contributions to make sure the funeral services honor them right.

Crews To Demolish Severely Damaged Home At Baltimore Explosion Site Monday

“Today we wanted to focus that it isn’t simply a loss of property, but a loss of life, and take a moment to reflect on the lives that were lost the individuals who had such a positive impact in their families in our city,” stated Pastor GJBarnes “And we believe even through this tragedy will have an impact on the world.”

A drive-thru memorial will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the parking area of the Empowerment Temple at 4217-4221 Primrose Avenue.

“As much of us understand funeral expenditures are not little and as a church, we have actually stepped up to the plate to make sure that we will be supplying assistance. That assistance though that we are supplying is significant, however we wish to make sure that the household has the capability to grieve the …