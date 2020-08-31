Baltic States urge EU to adopt harsh sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime – Armenian News

On Thursday, 27 August, foreign affairs ministers of several EU member states, consisting of Baltics, proposed presenting more stringent sanctions that what is prepared at the minute against the regime of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevi čius stated at a conference of diplomats of EU member states in Berlin that adoption of sanctions against 15 to 20 authorities accountable for falsification of election outcomes and usage of violence against demonstrations would be “too symbolic”, Bnn-news.com reports.

Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rink ēvičs concurred, including that the variety of individuals under sanctions is inadequate, which Riga is actively preparing a a lot longer list.

The host of the conference Heiko Maas stated prior to the conference that in the previous numerous days Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus has actually begun increasing repressions against challengers.

“We have to evaluate if the sanctions we have actually prepared suffice or if it is required for us to do more thinking about current occasions,” stated German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs.

As formerly reported, for the 3rd successive week demonstrations have actually continued in Belarus over the result of governmental elections.

According to main outcomes, Lukashenko got 80.1% of votes, whereas opposition …