Baloo Removable Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket – Pure Premium French Linen (2 Sizes) (Charcoal, 42 x 72 inch)



Price: $99.00

(as of Aug 16,2020 19:00:21 UTC – Details)



Baloo Duvet Covers for Weighted Blankets

Baloo is an American company that places a premium on selecting only the highest quality materials like Oeko-Tex 100 standard French linen. We spend a third of our lives in bed, so we believe our bedding should be made with the purest and highest-quality materials.

Add more style and softness to your weighted blanket. With many different colors to choose from, you can easily match almost any room decor.

Features and Benefits

– Use the duvet cover to protect your weighted blanket and help keep it clean. Simply wash the cover instead of the entire blanket.

– Available in 2 different sizes: 60” x 80” (Oatmeal, White, Dove Grey) and 48” x 72” (Oatmeal, White, Dove Grey, Navy, and Blush Pink).

– 6 inner ties to keep your duvet cover in place while covering your weighted blanket. Don’t worry about it becoming loose or uneven.

– Stylish button closure with wooden buttons (plus a spare) to easily remove or replace the cover.

– Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified linen – Tested and verified 100% safe and free of harmful chemicals. Care Instructions:

The Baloo duvet covers for weighted blankets are all machine washable and safe to put in your dryer. The French linen material will get softer and softer over time with each wash.

Satisfaction Guarantee:

We care about your sleep and experience with our products. If you are not 100% satisfied, please contact us right away and we will issue you a full refund or replacement.

