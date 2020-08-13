Balogun: Rangers to determine extent of Nigeria defender’s injury

The 32- year-old Nigeria global was required off in his side’s success versus Callum Davidson’s males at Ibrox Stadium

Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard has actually exposed the extent of Leon Balogun’s injury will be identified on Thursday.

The 32- year-old protector might not finish the Gers’ 3-0 success overSt Johnstone in Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership video game.

Balogun was managed his 3rd look in the encounter given that he signed up with the side last month however just lasted for 46 minutes prior to he suffered an injury.

The centre-back was consequently changed by Filip Helander as objectives from Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent and Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo made sure the Gers protected their 3rd league win on the bounce.

Gerrard, who has actually feared of Balogun given that partnering with his side, has actually offered an upgrade on the injury suffered by the previous Brighton and Hove Albion guy.

” I believe Balogun has a tight quad and we’ll get that took a look at [on Thursday] early morning,” Gerrard was estimated as stating by Glasgow Times.

The Ibrox Stadium clothing will square off with Livingston at Tony Macaroni Arena in their next league video game on Sunday.

The English tactician doubts of Balogun’s accessibility for the video game however self-confidence there will be an excellent replacement for the protector if he is not able to recuperate in …