Balmain Woolworths outbreak leads to fears of NSW spread

Alarming footage has emerged of elderly COVID-19 vulnerable shoppers utilizing the self-service checkouts at a Sydney Woolworths – the place where a worker had tested positive to herpes after leaving lockdown in Melbourne.

Just hours after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she feared a second wave could hit her state, the worker at Balmain Woolworths, in Sydney’s inner west, was found to have herpes.

He had contracted COVID-19 in Bangladesh and travelled to Melbourne – but flew up to Sydney after two weeks in hotel quarantine – and immediately resumed his job.

The store was deep cleaned on Wednesday night and 50 of the man’s colleagues are actually in isolation.

While there is no suggestion the women were at risk of contracting COVID-19, the footage confirms what Ms Berejiklian is concerned about – Australians getting straight back to normal life, doing their groceries – and thinking they are able to no longer obtain the virus.

The decision to keep carefully the store open has outraged locals, with one woman taking to a popular Facebook group and telling the others she had called Woolworths to complain.

The spread of COVID-19 out of Melbourne hotspots could be potentially deadly, with people in other states and territories across Australia already re-acclimatising back into normal life

A worker at Balmain Woolworths, in Sydney’s inner west, was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday

‘I have just spoken to Woolworths head office who told me that the store was closed and when I assured them it was not she checked the details,’ one woman wrote.

‘I was then told the store was still open as it had been deep cleaned yesterday evening so it could remain open.

‘My argument was that if this happened in a school it would be closed for two days while it was deep cleaned. Why would this maybe not happen at a supermarket?’

Supermarket bosses and cleaning teams gathered together and discussed how most useful to handle the crisis.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the man had initially caught COVID-19 in Bangladesh, before flying to Victoria.

He tested positive on his fourth day in hotel quarantine, but 10 days later was cleared to fly home to NSW.

On his 2nd day straight back at work on June 28 the man’s manager noticed that he had flu-like symptoms and sent him off to get checked. Again he tested positive.

The positive test has only furthered concerns about the re-emergence of COVID-19 nationally, off the back of Victoria locking down 36 suburbs across Melbourne.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also required an inquiry into his state’s hotel quarantine program, after allegations of staff falling asleep face to face and sleeping with came back travellers were revealed.

A large team of cops, nurses and airport staff began greeting new arrivals to Sydney from Thursday, on the hunt for visitors from Melbourne’s hotspot suburbs

But NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the release of the man from hotel isolation had been ticked off by medical experts.

‘If you’re symptom free 72 hours and it’s been at least 10 days as your onset of your symptoms than you’re deemed non-infectious,’ Dr Chant said.

‘The reports from Woolworths was there was not really any overcrowding… although it’s a serious compact store.’

Dr Chant said the man worked in the self-serve checkout section of the store but was considered to be a ‘low-level’ of infectious.

The man had worn a mask on his flight from Melbourne to Sydney, but you can still find concerns that he could have infected those sitting near him.

Anyone onboard that plane will undoubtedly be contacted by NSW Health.

Five everyone was caught at Sydney Airport arriving from those hotspots, while one woman who was simply awaiting COVID-19 testing arrived from Melbourne via train

NSW Health began testing passengers arriving in to the state from Victoria from 12am on Thursday.

While the border remains open, anybody who lives or has visited 36 suburbs identified by the Victorian government as COVID-19 hotspots is banned from entering NSW.

They face fines of up to $11,000 as well as six months jail if caught.

Five people were caught at Sydney Airport arriving from those hotspots, while one woman who was awaiting COVID-19 testing arrived from Melbourne via train.

Passengers arriving in Sydney from Melbourne told Daily Mail Australia of their shock at the lack of questions being asked before departure.

They said the first that they had been quizzed about visiting a hotspot was in Sydney, where point they might have potentially infected a plane load of people.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anybody who had shopped at Woolworths in Balmain in recent days should remain on the ‘alert’ for symptoms.

‘His employer, a manager in the store, asked him to have another test because that he obviously had some sort of symptoms and that test has return positive,’ he said.

‘We’ve got to work on the cornerstone that it’s positive, although sometimes these return to be false positives, but at this time we have to work on the cornerstone that it’s a confident.