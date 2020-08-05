Ball go (not as) far: Cooler conditions a factor at TPC Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO– Players wrapped versus a cold wind and cooling marine layer Tuesday at the PGA Championship and the additional layers of clothes aren’t the only modification the field will deal with.

Even with good weather condition at TPC Harding Park, gamers will invest the week getting used to considerably various launch and ball-flight conditions for the season’s very first significant. For Justin Thomas, who won recently’s World Golf Championship in Memphis and relocated to worldNo 1, the distinction in between today and last is remarkable.

“Today my club head speed with the motorist was 115, 116[mph] I was peaking at 116 and a half perhaps, and I was getting a couple numbers in Memphis, I was type of travelling at 119, 120 and I might get it up to 123, 124 if I truly, truly pursued it,” Thomas stated. “That’s a big difference, especially if I’m hitting up on it here versus in Memphis. That’s a 30-yard difference.”

Thomas likewise described that his ball speed was around 170 to 174 miles per hour on Tuesday, compared to recently in Memphis when that number reached 177 to 181 miles per hour and he fasted to explain it’s a problem that everybody in this week’s field will deal with which has actually triggered some included attention to information.

