Bald eagle wins duel with state’s $950 drone, sending it to the bottom of Lake Michigan

In the fight for air supremacy, a bald eagle simply showed that innovation is no match for brute strength. The huge bird just recently attacked a drone, damaging it and sending it to the bottom of Lake Michigan.

A bald eagle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula “launched an airborne attack” on a drone run by the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) late last month,the department said Thursday During the squabble, the eagle detached the drone’s prop, making the gadget plunge 162 feet through the air and into the lake.

The “brazen” eagle versus EGLE clash occurred while ecological quality expert and drone pilot Hunter King was mapping disintegration along the coastline. The information is being utilized to assist neighborhoods cope with increasing water levels.

When King dealt with bad satellite reception, he pushed the “Go Home” button, remembering the drone back to him. But as it made its method house, it started “twirling furiously” throughout its tusslewith the eagle

“It was like a really bad rollercoaster ride,” stated King.

The drone’s trajectory prior to its deadly fight. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).



When he searched for to discover the drone in the sky, it was gone, and the eagle was currently flying away, triumphant. A close-by couple verified to King that they saw an eagle attack something in the sky.