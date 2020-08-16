Bald eagle takes out EGLE’s drone because it’s 2020 and irony is dead

A bald eagle beat the crap out of a federal government drone mapping the coastline of Lake Michigan, swindling its prop and sending it plunging to the lake’s bottom,according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

Yes. The company running the drone killed by an eagle passes the acronym EGLE.

The company states the occurrence taken place near Escanaba in the Upper Peninsula location of Michigan last month. EGLE ecological air quality expert and drone pilot Hunter King was utilizing the drone to map coastline disintegration when the drama began. The drone began spinning as it was headed for house, King states, “like a really bad rollercoaster ride.” A number of close-by eagle- watchers stated they saw an eagle strike something, later on validated to be the EGLEdrone

Why the eagle assaulted the drone is still not absolutely clear, it might have been a defend area, or the eagle may have believed the drone was victim. Whatever the case, it’s not unprecedented for eagles to attack drones.

Over the previous a number of years, disintegration and flooding along Lake Michigan have actually caused environment damage and interruption to its community, in addition to residential or commercial property damage. Scientist Lauren Fry told the Chicago Tribune previously this year that a number of aspects have actually added to Lake Michigan’s high waters, …