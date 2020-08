Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actually attended to the labor market stats in a public post on Facebook, highlighting a boost in the number of utilized residents.

“As of July 2020, the number of salary-paying jobs was 613,000 in Armenia against the 610,300 the previous month. The [employment] rate in July 2019 was around 607,000. Thus the policy of balancing economic and healthcare needs produces a specific outcome,” he stated.