According to Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, leader of the Homeland party and leader of the “I have honor” faction in the National Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated what the Armenian authorities always talk about, namely that the opposition is leading the country into the abyss.

“What we are saying is that we will not make unilateral concessions, we will not allow the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia to be violated, we will not allow the people of Artsakh to be endangered, we will not allow Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan, it is clear that Baku “Unfortunately, our authorities should have said such a thing,” said Arthur Vanetsyan in a conversation with journalists.

He said that at this stage he does not see much difference between the words of the Baku authorities and the Armenian authorities.

The opposition is in favor of the peace agenda. The former director of the National Security Service assured that they will definitely bring peace, which will be in the interests of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people.