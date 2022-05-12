The 5 points of Baku will be discussed at the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia

Both the international community and Baku understand that the peace talks should start with a “5 + 6” agenda, when the 6 points put forward by Yerevan are added to the points proposed by Baku, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan stated last week. In Brussels, he met with Aliyev’s aide Hikmet Hajiyev. “There is an understanding in our discussions that these two packages should be joined and negotiations should start. That understanding is on the Azerbaijani side, that understanding is with all our other international partners. “In other words, starting peace talks on the” 5 + 6 “points is a legitimate approach, and we have seen mutual understanding,” Grigoryan said.

Armen Grigoryan did not provide other details about the 6 points. It should be reminded that almost 2 months ago official Baku announced that it had submitted a 5-point proposal for peace talks to Yerevan. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan referred to their content in an interview with “Armenpress”, as well as in the National Assembly. Mirzoyan did not disclose the package proposed by Armenia, which adds up to 5 points in Baku, however, one can assume that the guarantee of the rights and freedoms of the Artsakh Armenians and the final clarification of the status of Nagorno Karabakh are at the core of the agenda proposed by official Yerevan. “At the moment, our approach is that these two packages, the” 5 + 6 “points, should be joined together and the negotiations on the peace agreement should start, so that we also find a long-term solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Grigoryan said.

It is noteworthy that no message was spread after the Grigoryan-Hajiyev meeting, but before the meeting the Secretary of the Security Council stated that they were going to discuss issues related to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, on which the next meeting of the leaders of the countries depended. “There are questions, only after which we will start discussing a possible meeting of the country’s leaders. “We are still continuing the discussions, and when the discussions reach a certain stage and a possible meeting is scheduled, there will be a public announcement about it,” Armen Grigoryan stressed.

Let us also add that after the last Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels, a Committee on Delimitation and Border Security has not been set up yet, but an agreement was reached that it should be set up by the end of April.

Grigoryan also responded to the opposition’s belief that the authorities were going to hand over the enclaves. According to Armen Grigoryan, the issue of enclaves has not been raised so far. “It can be said that on both sides, as there is an enclave, there is an enclave in the territory of Azerbaijan, Artsvashen, and there are enclaves in the territory of Armenia, and their territories are almost equal. Both sides are silent on this issue, this issue has not been discussed yet. “Our hope is that the possible solution is that the enclave of Armenia is left to Azerbaijan, the enclaves of Azerbaijan, which are in the territory of Armenia, remain with Armenia,” he said. Grigoryan.

The fact that Aliyev stated a few days ago that the Zangezur corridor was “already a reality” and then added that both the railway and the highway passing through the Zangelan region would connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, Armen Grigoryan noted on this occasion. that nothing has changed in Syunik, therefore it is difficult to understand what Aliyev meant by “reality”. “If he means the current situation and is able to claim that it is no longer a reality, then it is completely acceptable to us and we accept this situation and reality.”

It should be reminded that the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Office of the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, with whom A. Grigoryan met and noted that Azerbaijan offers an integrated model of the South Caucasus. “Today the South Caucasus is very fragmented, new connections are needed, new contacts between people.” Hajiyev said that Baku is waiting for Yerevan to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and will be ready in that case to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia. “The question is whether Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia. ” He then spoke about the importance of the demarcation and demarcation process, noting that there are signs that the process is imminent.

It should also be noted that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia is scheduled for May 13 in Dushanbe. This meeting will take place, in fact, in the conditions of new information from Yerevan, that is, there is an understanding in Baku that the peace talks should start with a “5 + 6” agenda, that is, Yerevan has offered 6 more points to the points proposed by Baku. If, as the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia claims, they are acceptable for Baku, then the forthcoming talks should be held within the framework of those proposals. And if that is the case, then official Yerevan, sooner or later, must publish those points, or their general directions.

Grigoryan announced this news after Aliyev announced the day before that the Zangezur corridor “is already a reality.” “As for the Zangezur corridor, this corridor is already a reality. “Both the railway and the highway passing through the territory of Zangilan region will not only connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, but will also become a new route of international cargo transportation, it will be an international route.”

While official Yerevan, at the level of Armen Grigoryan, claimed that “there is understanding in Baku” regarding the 6 points proposed, a few days after this announcement, it became clear that Azerbaijan rejects the 6 points proposed by Armenia. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov stated that according to the results of the meeting in Brussels, the Armenian side has agreed to the peace agreement and the demarcation process. Khalafov added that the peace agreements will be signed on the basis of Azerbaijan’s 5-point proposals.

Apparently, within the framework of the Yerevan-Baku agreements, the discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to be held on May 13 in Dushanbe at the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Conference will focus on the 5 points proposed by Azerbaijan. It should be added that the meeting in Dushanbe was reported after the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia Lavrov-Mirzoyan, during which the implementation of trilateral statements was discussed, including the start of the demarcation commission and the unblocking of transport and economic ties in the region. It was also mentioned that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on signing a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 11.05.2022: