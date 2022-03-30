According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, a criminal case has been filed against Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin, who called for the destruction of the energy and energy infrastructure of the Azerbaijani oil industry.

The criminal case was initiated on the articles of calls for war, threat of terrorism, sowing nationalist, social-religious hatred.

The agency said it had enough evidence to prosecute.

Prepared by Victoria ANDRAESYAN