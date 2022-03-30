According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, a criminal case has been filed against Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin, who called for the destruction of the energy and energy infrastructure of the Azerbaijani oil industry.
The criminal case was initiated on the articles of calls for war, threat of terrorism, sowing nationalist, social-religious hatred.
The agency said it had enough evidence to prosecute.
Prepared by Victoria ANDRAESYAN
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.