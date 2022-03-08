Official Baku has appealed to the Russian Defense Ministry to stop using the term “Nagorno Karabakh” as “there is no such administrative unit in the territory of Azerbaijan.”

“The term ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ used by the Russian Defense Ministry is inadmissible in a statement on humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders in its statements at high and high levels, a position that is also reflected in numerous documents signed by the two countries.

However, according to official Baku, contrary to Russia’s official position, there have been similar cases in the past when the Russian Defense Ministry used the name “when talking about the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.”

“Such statements could damage Russian-Azerbaijani relations and aggravate the situation in the Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed,” the statement said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN