Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Baku and Yerevan have agreed on the composition of a joint security commission on the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

“The Azerbaijani side offered Yerjan to organize a commission at a higher level. Taking into account a number of peculiarities and differences of the demarcation process, our suggestion was that the commission should be organized in a different way, it should be governed at a higher level. “The proposal of the Azerbaijani side was that the Azerbaijani side should lead the commission at the level of the Deputy Prime Minister,” he said.

According to Bayramov, Baku and Yerevan have agreed on the composition of the commission.

“The Armenian side has accepted our offer. The parties reached an agreement on the composition of the commission. However, as we have already mentioned, the first meeting has not taken place yet. “We are ready for the meeting,” he added.