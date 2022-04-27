Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali received Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued by the Office of the President of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed issues of economic cooperation, in particular, new opportunities in the transport sector.

Ali noted that Baku and Tbilisi have similar views on the development of the region, that in the post-war period in the South Caucasus there are good opportunities for trilateral cooperation. Ali expressed hope that “Armenia will understand that this is the only way to establish stability and security in the region.”

In his turn, Darchiashvili stated that Georgia highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s support in the development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations, emphasizing that the cooperation should be expanded.

He also conveyed the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Ali to pay an official visit to Georgia.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN