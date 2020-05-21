Bako Sahakyan ends final term of presidency in Artsakh: Achievements and omissions as seen by politicians – Armenian News

The incumbent president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is ending his second consecutive and final term on Thursday.

Bako Sahakyan, who led the nation for 13 years, will hand over the publish to Arayik Harutyunyan, a former prime minister who received a majority of votes in final month’s presidential runoff.

For feedback on the outgoing president’s achievements and omissions, Tert.am has interviewed politicians from the second Armenian republic, who extremely appreciated Sahakyan’s dedication to workplace and contribution to the nation’s accomplishment and stability.

“I evaluate the years of Sahakyan’s presidency in the positive light as [the period of his tenure ensured] the maintenance of the country’s stability, which is extremely important,” mentioned Vahram Balayan, a former deputy speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly (ARF-D).

The politician highlighted Sahakyan’s efforts in military-constructing and nationwide safety strengthening in the face of the everlasting threats of warfare. He additionally appreciated the great enter into the nation’s financial progress. “Despite the global economic recession in the initial period of his tenure, we did nonetheless manage to overcome all that, securing even a double-digit economic growth. Those years saw a progress of 9%-11% in our economy. That, naturally, helped resolve a range of social problems,” he mentioned, emphasizing additionally the budgetary progress from AMD 122 million to AMD 30.5 billion (AMD 480 = USD 1)

Balayan additionally praised the city improvement actions over the interval, notably in capital Stepanakert, which he mentioned has now develop into “a European-style city”. He additionally hooked up significance to the infrastructure enchancment (water and pure gasoline provide, and so forth.) in the agricultural communities.

The politician didn’t circumvent additionally Sahakyan’s relationship with the authorities of Armenia.

“Here too, we see Bako Sahakyan pursue very flexible, delicate and reasonable policies, maintaining, to the best of his abilities, the warm relationship between the two Armenian states. What matters here is the understanding of the steadily developing relations, and our president understood that perfectly well. That’s what he used to often speak about in private conversations – and in public speeches in general. So his success is definitely notable also here,” he mentioned.

Addressing the outgoing president’s shortcomings, Balayan shared his issues over the constitutional points. “The constitutions of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have to be identical or closely related, as we need to maximum approximate our legislations. With Armenia being governed by a parliamentary and Artsakh – by a presidential regime, we are, in a way, far from one another,” he famous.

Tigran Abrahamyan, a former presidential advisor, described the previous 13 years of Sahakyan’s tenure as a interval of sustainable improvement that noticed progress in just about all of the areas – from state strengthening to fast financial progress, from military constructing to main infrastructure tasks.

“Gross domestic product appears to be the key indicator characterizing the country’s socio-economic state. In 2007, it was about AMD 70.8 billion – against the above AMD 342 billion in 2019. While in 2007, the per capita GDP reached an estimated USD 1,490, that record was AMD 4,803 as early as last year. In 2007, we had a state budget of AMD 30.8 million. In 2020, as you know, it amounted to AMD 121 billion,” he mentioned.

Abrahamyan additionally praised the demographic applications which he mentioned elevated the nation’s inhabitants by about 10,000.

The politician mentioned he finds Sahakyan’s position invaluable in the strengthening of the triunity involving Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora. “Being the leader of an unrecognized republic has never prevented him from enjoying the respect and trust of different public figures abroad, and building relations that have served – and will keep on serving – the entire Armenian nation,” he mentioned.

Hayk Khanumyan, a former opposition lawmaker who heads the National Renaissance social gathering, criticized Sahakyan’s exercise over the previous interval, describing him as a weak president. “The first years of his tenure coincided with the global economic recession, with Yerevan essentially increasing the interstate credits to Artsakh thereby enabling Bako Sahakyan to step up the corrupt mechanism in collaboration with Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan. While under conditions of an economic crisis, the two states were cutting down expenditures, Bako Sahakyan was exaggerating the effectively functioning state administration, increasing the number of administrative buildings and the gorgeous cars, most of which were by the way imported – and sold to the government – by a company owned by Bako Sahakyan’s nephew,” he mentioned.