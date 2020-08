While father was taping his podcast … the kids got some professional assistance and place on a cooking program for you all! They’re currently much better at making things than Perez! Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to have a look at more of Perez’s family videos!

The post Baking With The Hiltons! My Children Take Over The Kitchen!|Perez Hilton appeared initially on Perez Hilton.

Read The Full Article