Bakery customer wearing a hijab is refused service for not wearing mask

A Minneapolis bakery has apologized after a customer wearing a hijab claimed that workers had been refusing to serve her as a result of they did not settle for her face overlaying as a mask designed to cease the unfold of COVID-19.

Minnesota’s well being division recommends folks put on face masks when inside shops to assist cease the unfold of COVID-19.

Zahur Abdiaziz posted a video on Facebook this week saying she had been subjected to a ‘corona kind’ of racism after an worker at Marissa’s Bakery in Minneapolis refused to serve her as a result of she wasn’t wearing a mask

‘So me wearing this is not a mask? Are you saying this is not a mask?’ Abdiaziz may very well be heard asking the employee.

The employee responded: ‘No face mask no service.’

When Abdiaziz mentioned her hijab was her face overlaying, the employee responded: ‘It’s not a face mask. We do not settle for that.’

The employee may very well be seen throwing her arms within the air and strolling away as Abdiaziz mentioned: ‘So you are not going to serve me bread?’

Abdiaziz posted the video on Facebook, saying: ‘Someone please inform me how is her face mask completely different than mine? This woman refused to promote me bakery as a result of I’m not wearing the identical mask as her!’ Abdiaziz wrote on Facebook.

‘This kind of racism is known as the corona kind. I needed to stay calm.’

The video has already been shared on Facebook greater than 2,700 instances.

In a assertion on Wednesday, the bakery apologized to what it known as a ‘racial incident’.

‘We are deeply saddened that considered one of our workers would handle somebody in that method and refuse service,’ the assertion learn.

‘At this retailer we do not tolerate any type of discrimination to our Muslim brothers and sisters.’

The bakery mentioned they had been addressing the problem but it surely is not but clear if the employee has, or can be, disciplined.