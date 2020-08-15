Baker Mayfield poised for career year after losing weight, getting mind right

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield invested his offseason getting into shape.

Baker Mayfield’s 3rd season will be essential.

After a strong novice season where he broke the passing goals record, Mayfield had a hard time strongly in what was the embodiment of a sophomore depression. Now with a brand-new head coach on the group, Mayfield took the offseason extremely seriously.

How so? Mayfield lost weight after an image of his body was mocked throughout social networks back in January.

While talking with the media on Friday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback raised that his weight reduction has actually made him more powerful both physically and psychologically while taking part in Cleveland’s training school. In truth, Mayfield stated he gained four pounds of lean muscle while cutting body fat.

After dropping weight, #Browns QB Baker Mayfield states, “I’m in a much better state mentally, physically.” Says he’s “just ready to roll” and “where I need to be, to be the leader for this team, for this franchise.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 14, 2020

Mayfield when again sustained by the haters

Back in January, Mayfield remained in an image with members of the New York Giants, that included running back Saquon Barkley, pass receiver Sterling Shepard and now ex-linebackerAlec Ogletree All NFL gamers were shirtless, and Mayfield was …