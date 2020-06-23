Baker Mayfield goes to bat for Oklahoma death row inmate, asks governor to commute sentence

BRETT FAVRE DENIES TRYING TO COMPARE COLIN KAEPERNICK WITH PAT TILLMAN

“Beyond the obvious shortcomings of the trial, another issue that continues to weigh on me is the obvious racial bias that permeated Julius’ arrest, prosecution and conviction,” the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback wrote in his letter. “Every American is meant to be assured a good and neutral trial. But when your arresting officer calls you the ‘N-word,’ when a juror calls you the ‘N-word’ and when all of this unfolds within the context of a long time of death penalty convictions slanted in opposition to black males, it’s inconceivable to conclude that Julius acquired truthful and neutral remedy.

“The Oklahomans I met are not racist; they are not mean-spirited, and they do not wish to participate in injustice in this day and age. That is why I am confident that when Oklahomans become aware of the facts surrounding Julius Jones and his conviction, they will demand that his sentence be commuted.”

Jones has maintained his innocence all through his jail keep and utilized for clemency in October 2019 to the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board, in accordance to The Oklahoman. Jones’ supporters have cited a number of errors within the trial, together with a shoddy authorized workforce and jurors’ racial bias.

State officers have stood by the choice in Jones’ case. When Rep. Kendra Horn wrote to Stitt in December 2019 in assist of Jones, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater mentioned Horn fashioned an opinion with out researching “the true facts.”

“It matters not to me the number of foolish people who will sign a petition supporting the murderer without even researching the public record of the case,” Prater mentioned on the time, in accordance to The Oklahoman. “They are entitled to their uninformed opinion about the killer, but they don’t have the right to spin their own set of lies and half-truths. It is important to note that the case has been reviewed by both state and federal courts through the appellate process. Every court has affirmed the guilt and sentence of this killer.”