Baker Mayfield Cuts Rug In Wedding Dance Circle, Channels OU Days!

Baker Mayfield threw all of it the way in which again to 2015 at a marriage final week… busting a transfer in a dance circle identical to when he was a younger QB hittin’ the Whip at Oklahoma!!!

TMZ Sports has realized … Baker attended his cousin’s marriage ceremony in Simpsonville, S.C. on May 25 — and he could not assist however minimize a rug when the highlight was on the dance flooring.

Check out video we obtained from the night … Mayfield KILLED it — dancing alongside to YeahThatDJ‘s set on the energetic operate.

There was some gyrating, some fancy footwork and even a bit of floss. Good instances!

If this all appears to be like acquainted … it is ‘trigger it’s — bear in mind, again in 2015, the nation was first enthralled by Mayfield’s strikes in a viral video of him in a Sooner dance circle.