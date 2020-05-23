Baked ricotta and asparagus recipe

A comfortable recipe of cheese and eggs. More dessert than soufflé, yet however light and airy.

Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 40 mins

OFFERS

Two to 3

COMPONENTS

300 g asparagus

500 g ricotta

1 tablespoon thyme leaves

95 g Parmesan, grated

2 eggs

A little butter, for the recipe

TECHNIQUE

Preheat the stove to 200 C/180 C fan/gas mark 6. Put a frying pan of water on steam. Trim the asparagus, disposing of any type of difficult stalks, after that reduce each spear right into brief sizes, maintaining a couple of slim spears’ suggestions undamaged. When the water is steaming, salt it gently, after that include the asparagus and chef for 2 or 3 mins. Drain and reserved. Put the ricotta in a blending dish with the thyme leaves. Add the majority of the grated Parmesan, after that the majority of the drained pipes asparagus, booking the spear suggestions. Break the eggs right into a tiny dish, defeated them gently, after that mix right into the ricotta and period with black pepper. Butter a 20 centimeters soufflé or baking recipe, include the ricotta blend and leading with the booked asparagus spears andParmesan Bake for 35 mins till climbed, its surface area touched with gold.

Recipe from Greenfeast: Spring, Summer by Nigel Slater (Fourth Estate, ₤22). Order your duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk