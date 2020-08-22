Bakambu’s strike not enough as Beijing Guoan suffer first defeat of the season

The DR Congo global scored his 2nd objective this term as the Imperial Guards’ unbeaten run was stopped by Shanghai SIPG

Cedric Bakambu was on the scoresheet in Beijing Guoan’s 2-1 defeat by Shanghai SIPG in Saturday’s Chinese Super League Group B video game.

The 29-year-old striker was managed his 6th look in the department and shone, although his effort was not enough to assist his side continue their outstanding start to the project.

After opening his account versus Qingdao Huanghai, the Democratic Republic of the Congo global was handed a beginning function at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Bakambu paired Xizhe Zhang in attack as Beijing Guoan intended to extend their unbeaten go to 6 video games after protecting triumphes over Chongqing Lifan, Wuhan Zall, Tianjin Teda and Hebei CFFC as well as a draw versus Huanghai.

The forward lost no time at all to reveal himself in the encounter when he opened the scoring in the 14th minute after he was established by Gang Wan.

Beijing Guoan, nevertheless, stopped working to construct on the great start, permitting the Red Eagles to level procedures through Shenchao Wang in the 27th minute.

Former Chelsea star Oscar then scored the winning objective with 14 minutes delegated play to end the hope of Imperial Guards getting a point in the video game.

Bakambu included for 87 minutes throughout …