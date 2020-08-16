The DR Congo forward was amongst the objective scorers as the Imperial Guards gave up a three-goal cause choose a point versus the hosts

Cedric Bakambu scored his very first objective of the season as Beijing Guoan played out a 3-3 draw with Qingdao Huanghai on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into the encounter, the Imperial Guards were the only group in the Chinese top-flight with an ideal record– having actually won all 4 video games in the brand-new season.

Nonetheless, they the stopped working to preserve their 100% record as they gave up a three-goal cause leave the Kunshan Stadium with a point.

Bakambu put Bruno Genesio’s males ahead in the 18 minutes after putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Shi Zhao.

Three minutes later on, his group doubled their benefit as Alan transformed Jonathan Viera’s help, while John Hou Saether powered house the 3rd to race to an enormous lead.

Looking dead and buried, Qingdao Huanghai produced an unexpected return to stop the visitors’ juggernaut.

First, Romain Alessandrini minimized the deficit in the 41st minute after beating goalkeeper Quanbo Guo from the charge area as among Huanghai’s strikers was fouled inside the objective location.

On the stroke of half-time, Pablo Machin’s group made it 2 through Jianrong Zhu who made great usage of Jagos Vukovic’s pass.

Needing an objective to prevent defeat, …