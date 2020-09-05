Bahrain’s support for normalisation ‘enemy for the Ummah’ – Middle East Monitor

A senior Fatah leader has actually knocked Bahrain’s support for normalising ties withIsrael Commenting on Bahrain’s veto to hold an emergency situation conference to talk about the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Israeli normalisation offer, Fatah Spokesman Hussein Hamayel stated: “This is a form of tyranny that makes it an enemy of the Ummah.”

Hamayel worried that: “Any decision that undermines the Palestinian interests and rights is a form of shameful tyranny.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hamayel revealed: “Bahrain opened its skies for Israeli flights from and to the UAE and issued several indications that it is accepting normalisation with Israel,” mentioning the organisation of the conference of the offer of the century.

The Fatah main worried that normalising ties with Israel does not benefit the Arab states, however “only Israel” which it “divides” the Arab Nation.

On 13 August, the United States, Israel and the UAE stated a “historic” normalisation offer in between the UAE and the Israeli profession, triggering the Palestinian Authority (PA) to ask for an emergency situation conference for the Arab League to talk about the problem.

Reports expose that Bahrain, to name a few Arab states, declined the PA’s demand to hold a conference of the Arab League.

