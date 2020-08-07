Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

The MotoGP sophomore suffered heartbreak at the Andalusian GP at Jerez last month when an engine concern took him out of a first podium in 2nd, though he felt after that weekend he was now a “fully-fledged” rider.

Favourite to be in the podium fight this weekend and at the subsequent Austria double-header at locations primed for the Ducati, Bagnaia was dealt another blow on Friday early morning at Brno.

Crashing at Turn 1 towards completion of FP1, Bagnaia was required to health center in Brno for examine a thought knee fracture.

Pramac manager Fracesco Guidotti revealed on the MotoGP world feed that Bagnaia would sit out this weekend’s race, and anticipates him to miss out on next weekend’s Austrian GP too.

Pramac and Ducati has actually now verified Bagnaia will go back to Italy for surgical treatment on his leg after fracturing his ideal tibia, and will be out for a minimum of 2 races.

“The radiographs show a fracture in the tibia, which will certainly have to be operated on,” Guidotti stated.

“Now he is doing the magnetic resonance to see if there is participation of the ligaments [in the injury].

“As quickly as we have more comprehensive info, we will choose how, where and when to run, however definitely the fastest method possible.

“He will go back to Italy 100%, where it is still to be selected the type of operation to …