BAFANG BBSHD BBS02B 1000W 750W 500W Ebike Motor LCD Speedmeter Electric Bike Conversion Kit with Display



Price: $389.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 02:50:10 UTC – Details)





🚲 【Universal Compatible】Bafang BBS02B/BBSHD Mid drive motor kit is compatiable with fatbike,mountain bike,road bike and so on. This kit is designed to all bikes with 68-73mm bottom bracket,please see the last second pictures

🚲 【Installation & Model】Easily installation by the installation video and the instruction mamual we provided;Three riding Model (E-bike & Pedal Assisted bicycle, Pedaling bicycle, Pure Power bicycle) for you to choose, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise

🚲 【Fast Shipping & Free Duty】US warehouse,fast shipping, 3-5 days on item delivery for US customers; Free Duty, it is the seller who bear the custom duty, DDP service

🚲 【Warranty & Promotion】1 year warranty, 100% replacement or refund if any quality problem within 1 year.North American after-sales service center, providing technical support and maintenance( Phone #:702-202-8375 );Free Gift ( Ebike headlight or taillight 1pc, 250W stickers 4pcs,Install accessories 1 set), Attention:headlight and tailight are optional, the headlight in default as a freegift, if you want taillight, please tell us by email so that we ship the taillight instead of the headlight