BAFANG BBS02B 48V 750W Mid Drive Electric Bike Motor Ebike Conversion Kit Mid Motor for Mountain Bike Road Bike with Optional 48V 11.6Ah/13Ah/17.5Ah and 52V 14Ah Battery

[Conversion Accessories] — All necessary mounting accessories are included. Please see the packing list image. Notice: Brake levers can be changed to hydraulic and mechanical brake sensor— search ASIN B07B8KNTYN, if you leave us a message about your requirements. But motors in Prime are only packed with brake levers.

[Easy Installation] — Can be successfully installed into an electric bicycle in just a few time by only a few tools which can remove the crankset and the center shaft, as well as tools for installing this mid-drive motor.

[Standard JIS] — Fit a standard JIS 68 – 73 mm bottom bracket (installing extra parts Gaskets as gifts), please see the installation image carefully. Suitable for mountain bike, road bike, commuter bike. This motor maybe can’t be installed on fat tire bike. NOT recommended to apply this motor to bikes with carbon fiber frame in case of damaging the frame.

[Two riding mode] — Electric bikes & pedal bicycle, faster traffic & physical exercise can be achieved at the same time. A not bad choice for cycling enthusiasts and those who do not want too fast traffic to transport or travel. This 750W motor is the medium wattage motor of the Bafang BBS02B series, providing suitable power.