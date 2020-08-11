BAFANG BBS02B 48V 750W Ebike Motor with LCD Display 8fun Mid Drive Electric Bike Conversion Kit with Battery (Optional)



Price: $394.00

Item Specifics:

Voltage:48V

Wattage:750W

Motor Type:Brushless Gear Motor

Bafang Motor Model:BBS02B

Bafang Motor Position:Mid Crank

Bafang Controller:Integrated Inside the Motor

Display:C961/C965/800S/850C/860C/750C/C18/500C/SW102/750C bluetooth

Chainring:44T/46T/48T/52T

Packing List

1.Bafang central motor(with integrated controller) 1pcs

2. LCD display(optional) 1set

3.brake lever 1 pair

4.thumb throttle 1set

5.chain wheel 1pc

6.chain cover 1pc

7.crank 1pair

8.speed sensor and magnets 1set

9.1 to 4 cables 1pc

10.nuts 1set

11.Instruction manual

12.Battery and charger—optional

–Shark battery 48V 12Ah/13AH/17.5Ah

–Shark Battery 52V 14Ah

–Rear battery 48V 15Ah/17.5Ah

13. Freegift (Ebike light or tool, extension cable, stickers, bolt and gaskets for BB73mm)

FAQ:

What’s the max voltage this motor can handle?

The motor can be powered by an 48V and 52V battery,the motor will be more powerful and faster with 52V battery

Does the battery come with the motor kit?

Sure, if you select motor kit with battery on the choice of size; if you want only the motor kit, please select no battery on the choice of size

Does the motor kit work with hydraulic brakes?

It is cut power brake level, if you want to keep your hydraulic brakes, Please tell us by email so that we can ship the brake sensor instead of the brake levers

Warm notice:

1. The stickers of 250W are free to cover the real power on the motor because of electric vehicle law in some areas

2.The battery will be dispatched separately, and the whole order can be delivered in 3-6 days

3.The 750C bluetooth display only support above iPhono iOS system 9.3

4. The headlight and tool are optional as a freegift, headlight in default, if you want the tool instead,tell us by email so that we can add it in package before your order is shipped

🚲 【Complete Accessories】 Comes with all necessary accessories:Mid-drive motor BBS02B 48V 750W,brake lever or brake sensor,thumb throttle,chainring wheel,crank,LCD display, battery and charger (optional),speed sensor and magnets,1T4 wire,locknut,and free gift (ebike tool or headlight, stickes, power extension cable, long bolt and gasket for BB73mm)

🚲 【Universal Compatible】Bafang BBSHD Mid drive motor kit is compatiable with fatbike,mountain bike,road bike and so on. This kit is designed to fit a standard 68-73mm bottom bracket.

🚲 【Easy Installation & Two Riding Model】 Easily convert your pedal bike into a motorized bike within 1 hour. We will offer a installation video; Two riding Model (E-bike & Pedal Assisted bicycle) for you to choose, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise.

🚲 【Warranty & Promotion】1 year warranty, 100% replacement or refund if any quality problem within 1 year.North American after-sales service center, providing technical support and maintenance;Free Gift ( tool or light 1pc, 250W stickers 4pcs,Install accessories 1 set), Attention:light and tool are optional, the light in default as a freegift, if you want tool, please tell us by email so that we can add tool instead of the light in package before your order is shipped