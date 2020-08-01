BAFANG 48V 500W BBS02B E-Bike Conversion Motor Kit DIY LCD Display Electric Bike Kit with Battery and Charger



Item Specifics:

Voltage:36V/48V

Wattage:500W

Motor Type:Brushless Gear Motor

Bafang motor Model:BBS02B

Bafang Motor Position:Mid Crank

Bafang Controller:Integrated Inside the Motor

Display:C961/C965/850C/860C/750C/C18/500C/SW102

Chainring:44T/46T/48T/52T

Certification:CE/EN/ROHS

Packing List

1.Bafang central Motor(with integrated controller) 1pcs

2.C965/C961/850C/860C/750C/C18 LCD display 1set

3.brake lever or brake sensor 1 pair

4.thumb throttle 1set

5.chain wheel 1pc

6.chain cover 1pc

7.crank 1pair

8.speed sensor and magnets 1set

9.1 to 4 cables 1pc

10.nuts 1set

11. ebike headlight—free gift

12.36V 17.4Ah battery / 48V 12/17.5Ah battery and charger —optional,if you want the battery,please select the battery on the sizename

FAQ:

What is the max voltage this motor can handle?

The 36V model should only be powered by an 36V battery, when fully charged a 36V battery will actually produce 42-43V approximately as to where a 48V battery will put out 54.6V.

Which bike can use this motor kits?

Bottom Bracket Width shall be 68-73mm

Does the battery come with the motor kit?

sure, if you want the motor kit with battery, please select ” with battery” on the choice of size; if you want only the motor kit, please select no battery on the choice of size.

Notice:

1..The battery will be delivered separately and takes longer time than motor kit

2. The 750C bluetooth display only support above iPhono iOS system 9.3

3. if you want to keep your hydraulic brake, please tell us by email. we will ship the brake sensor instead of brake levers

4. It is the seller who pay the duty, the buyer don’t need to pay it

🚲 【Universal Compatible】:Bafang BBS02B Mid drive motor kit is compatiable with fatbike,mountain bike,road bike and so on. This kit is designed to fit a standard 68-73mm bottom bracket

🚲 【Easy to install】 Easily convert your pedal bike into a motorized bike within 1 hour

🚲 【Highly strong and efficient】 the favorites of riders who love challenges as well as transport bikes. E-bike & Assisted bicycle, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise.

🚲 【Warranty & Free Duty】 1-years warranty,We offer you 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee to let you buy with confidence. .Free Duty,DDP service, it is the seller who bear the duty