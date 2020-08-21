Bafana Bafana set to return to action in October – Ntseki

The South African Football Association have actually provided an upgrade on the nationwide group’s return to action

South Africa are preparing 2 friendly matches set up for October as they look to hone up prior to their certifying projects resume.

Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action in November and will finish their qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon in March next year. The Afcon certification project was suspended in March this year due to the break out of Covid -19.

Before hosting and taking a trip to Sao Tome and Principe, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is arranging 2 friendly matches in between 5- 13 October to get his charges prepared for fight.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” said Ntseki, according to a declaration on the authorities South Africa Football Association website.

After the Sao Tome back-to- back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action in between 22- 30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier prior to taking a trip to Sudan for the last encounter of the program.

Meanwhile, a Safa Technical Committee conference has actually been set up for all nationwide group coaches consisting of those for Banyana Banyana, U23s, U20s and U17s, with the brand-new Technical Director set to …