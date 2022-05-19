“People who target a certain group of people for belonging to a civil society, for example, label members of a human rights civil society so that they appear more masculine in the eyes of the public, I think it says a lot to those people. “SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan said this today at a briefing with journalists after the government session, responding to the opposition’s statements.

“The second argument is that if many people standing on their platform had any connections with non-governmental organizations and received grants, I have never received any grants from any NGO. I record this as a fact, not a positive or negative reaction. I think I am as close to Soros as Ishkhan Saghatelyan is to common sense. “I would like Ishkhan Saghatelyan to understand the reality correctly, and if the businessmen do not want to participate in their gatherings and state as a fact that there are some processes by the State Revenue Committee, let them be honest and state the real reason that they simply do not want to participate in their gatherings.” said Badasyan.

He noted that he does not see a public demand for a change of government, there is no demand for a change of government by the majority of the people of Armenia. “

Nelli BABAYAN