Bad slip? Ford erasing Wrangler name from new Bronco’s tires

Unfortunately, the mud terrain tires share a name with the Bronco’s arch-rival, the Jeep Wrangler SUV.

Ford understands the awkward situation, and a company spokesman told Motor1 that the solution is in the works. Apparently Goodyear will probably supply Ford with tires that have the Wrangler name removed from the outer sidewall such that it won’t be visible when they truly are mounted on the truck. It’ll still be on the exterior, however.

The tires are an option on the Badlands trim level and area of the Sasquatch off-road package that comes standard on the Wildtrak and limited-production First Edition, which can be already out of stock.

Other Broncos include General Tire and BF Goodrich tires with names like Dueler and General Grabber that don’t cause the same kind of conflict for the brand.

Coincidentally, it turns out any particular one of the names considered for the first 1966 Ford Bronco was Wrangler, ahead of the company made a decision to stick with the equestrian theme set by the Mustang.

