Bad Bunny Releases Surprise Album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir,’ Extending His Hot Streak

Terrible Bunny released an unexpected 10-track collection, titled Las Que No Iban A Salir, or The Ones That Were Not Coming Out, on Sunday around early afternoon. A number of reggaeton luminaries are highlighted on the collection, including Don Omar, Yandel, Zion and Lennox, and Nicky Jam. The hit-author turned-solo-star Jhay Cortez also adds to the “Como Se Siente” remix.

Bad Bunny’s most recent full-length accompanied small caution. Yet, he notably previewed some of the new tracks on Instagram Live during isolation, tasting from a red performance cup and splitting jokes as he played trap singles.

The planning of Bad Bunny’s discharge was all the more astonishing thinking that his last full-length, YHLQMDLG, is under a quarter of a year old. YHLQMDLG featured veterans (Daddy Yankee, Yaviah) and rising stars (Sech, Myke Towers) the same, and it was a moment hit, debuting at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums diagram and gathering near 165 million streams opening week.

The audience have come back to the album reliably in the weeks since its release. YHLQMDLG hasn’t left the Top Ten, and its piled on almost a billion streams in the U.S. alone. The collection vanquished old-school mediums just as the computerized world. “Yo Perreo Sola” and “La Dificil,” a couple of lean, obstinate reggaeton singles, are both Top 20 on Latin radio this week.

